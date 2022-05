Shrouds (D: Cronenberg)

Quote:

In the last issue of French magazine Les Inrockuptibles, David Cronenberg confirms that he'll shoot a new feature film in March of 2023.This one is called "Shrouds", it comes to us from the aborted Netflix project we had previously spoken of. Supposedly, the streaming giant got cold feet after reading the second episode.The film will be co-produced by Sad Ben Sad.He may have been hinting at retirement, with no film released these last six years, but the legendary 79-year-old Canadian director is not done. He’s set to premiere “Crimes of the Future” at Cannes, what will surely be a controversial sci-fi film.