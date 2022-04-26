The Batman 2 (S: Pattinson) (D: Reeves)
‘The Batman 2’ Announced at CinemaCon; Robert Pattinson to Return as Dark Knight, Matt Reeves Directing
Matt Reeves is coming back as director for The Batman 2, the sequel to his critically-acclaimed take on the Dark Knight starring Robert Pattinson. Warner Bros. broke the news out today at their panel at CinemaCon, reassuring fans that Reeves’ vision for Gotham City will continue to expand in the upcoming years.
https://collider.com/the-batman-2-ro...n-matt-reeves/
