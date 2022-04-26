DVD Talk Forum

French "One Cut of the Dead" remake "Z (comme Z)" has title changed to "Coupez!" ("Final Cut").
Hardly suprising considering the meaning "Z" has taken in the Ukraine war.

So, here's the "Coupez!" trailer, from director Michel Hazanavicus ("The Artist"). I'm not sure understanding French is required.


