Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022, D: Reijn) S: Stenberg, Bakalova, Herrold, Wonders, Sennot

   
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022, D: Reijn) S: Stenberg, Bakalova, Herrold, Wonders, Sennot


From Halina Reijn and starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. BODIES BODIES BODIES  Only In Theaters August 5.

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

RELEASE DATE: August 5
DIRECTOR: Halina Reijn
CAST: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson
Reviews from SXSW: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bodies_bodies_bodies
