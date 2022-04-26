Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022, D: Reijn) S: Stenberg, Bakalova, Herrold, Wonders, Sennot
From Halina Reijn and starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. BODIES BODIES BODIES Only In Theaters August 5.
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
RELEASE DATE: August 5
DIRECTOR: Halina Reijn
CAST: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson
