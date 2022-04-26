Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022, D: Reijn) S: Stenberg, Bakalova, Herrold, Wonders, Sennot

Quote:

From Halina Reijn and starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. BODIES BODIES BODIES  Only In Theaters August 5.



When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.



RELEASE DATE: August 5

DIRECTOR: Halina Reijn

CAST: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson