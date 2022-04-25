DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

New Ghostbusters film in the works

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

New Ghostbusters film in the works

   
Old 04-25-22, 10:28 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,330
Likes: 0
Received 2,492 Likes on 1,706 Posts
New Ghostbusters film in the works
Sony aint afraid of no ghosts, specifically making more Ghostbusters movies. The studio announced today at CinemaCon in a closing sizzle reel that a fifth movie in the series is in the works. No talent attachments were revealed.

The latest movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, centers around the grandkids of Dr. Egon Spengler and was directed by Jason Reitman. It minted $129.3M at the domestic box office and $197.3M WW after a Thanksgiving release, taking the franchises global worth to $938.2M.
https://deadline.com/2022/04/ghostbu...ie-1235009684/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Venom 3 -- news, rumors

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.