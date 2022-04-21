Do you Framed?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,287
Received 1,435 Likes on 943 Posts
Do you Framed?
Similar to the Wordle thread I thought Id post this here in case some of us dont venture into the Other forum or into the Wordle thread. Its a daily screenshot game. So far the movies chosen seem to be pretty varied.
https://framed.wtf/
Thanks to whotony for bringing this game to my attention in the wordle thread.
https://framed.wtf/
Thanks to whotony for bringing this game to my attention in the wordle thread.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,293
Likes: 0
Received 2,486 Likes on 1,700 Posts
Re: Do you Framed?
Framed #41
🎥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛
https://framed.wtf
🎥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛
https://framed.wtf
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off