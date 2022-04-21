DVD Talk Forum

Do you Framed?

Old 04-21-22, 08:32 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,287
Received 1,435 Likes on 943 Posts
Do you Framed?
Similar to the Wordle thread I thought Id post this here in case some of us dont venture into the Other forum or into the Wordle thread. Its a daily screenshot game. So far the movies chosen seem to be pretty varied.

https://framed.wtf/



Thanks to whotony for bringing this game to my attention in the wordle thread.
Old 04-21-22, 08:43 PM
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,293
Likes: 0
Received 2,486 Likes on 1,700 Posts
Re: Do you Framed?
Framed #41
🎥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛

https://framed.wtf
