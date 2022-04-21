The Thirteenth Day (Some Fatima Movie for the Catholic Church?) In Black and White?? What is this? I went

I don't buy Fatima. An angel tells kids that they are all about to die and according to the Bible Angels are good and benevolent? This is like going to a doctor and the doctor saying, hey you are ok, you will live, we just have to amputate both of your legs.



Why even make a movie about this subject? Are Catholics really this bonkers over this? This has some Production values. But man, I can't get through the movie. I fall asleep and have weird dreams. Like that the one girl that lives is jumping up and down on a trampoline and making dinosaur Velociraptor Kermit the frog noises, and then some baffling blinding light comes and says, Ok here is the next great "miracle" I am going to tell you about, fifty million people are about to die, including Francisco and Jacinta (two of the three Fatima kids.) It's like, Ok I am an Angel, one of the good guys, but now I am basically a Murderer (because what is the other explanation) and two of you are going to die. Even though the Angel doesn't say that explicitly. No wonder over a billion people in the world wear turbans.



I don't know. You make a movie exonerating murdering Angels. A Catholic Church that supports this?



This movie was in black and white, but with all of these over the top scenes of the Angel appearing, like Ooh Ahh a blinding light!

I have a feeling that Hollywood or the movie industry might be moving in the direction of this type of movie.



I know that life has been tough after Covid. I don't want to put this as a "Predicting Covid" movie, but I don't want to also put this as a predicting the worthlessness of this world we live in type of movie.



I should have been a film director and this movie just rakes me over the coals. Maybe people see angels, but why make this movie? You have to believe that it is fiction just to make sense of the world, or else you are going to go and destroy every Angel effigy you see. Why did God spare the Taj Mahal? And now the Taj Mahal is banning American currency. The Michaelis constant, is that named after the Arch Angel Michael? None of us knows what it means, but it doesn't matter because we are going to die anyway of some new revelation, sounds like a population thinning. Pray? For what? Two of your friends were killed. This is like watching someone else's nightmare. And Film school and Hollywood industry is like Wow hey, We are into the Raging Bull Chiaroscuro look. This movie is like a filth pile, it is worse than those Area 51 documentaries that only talk about either the SR-71 or Workers that were killed by dumping radioactive waste.

The angels are so smart why didn't they warn the Stupid kids about Area-51? It makes me think this is just an extremely immoral industry. Manifest Destiny and then Starship troopers. I mean what. Maybe the White Horseman can take your home away. So we go in and down, says Amy Poehler.

Sounds spiffy. Sounds like the name of an insurance company I walked out on this interview. Well the battery on my Ipad died, so the same thing.

What took them so long to get to season two Natasha, says Jenna Bush (Sounds like she is talking about 4400.) Did this occur in the middle ages? It is only relevant because the Angel wanted to plug itself for the 20th century, knowing that things like Television and the internet would soon come and then it would be more well known. Why wasn't Donald Trump's interview with Piers Morgan calling him dishonest and fake news a Secret of Fatima?

Is there something lower than a Razzy? Like, Mr Wonderful? Had to open a women's only fundraiser to men? This movie is a blow to hope. Auteurish. Instead of creativity we are doing things to get something out of our system, aka a Josh Graber bible study.

I am about to go to a baseball game. Is there anything about the Secret of Fatima that won't allow that? Or am I going to see a stack of cars that signals we are in the apocalypse.

I have heard the term be Street smart. But what is this? This movie totally negates that. Be street stupid? Gloria omnis in mundo est a third world country. Be street smart.

