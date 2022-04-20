Re: Zatoichi Movies (starring Shintaro Katsu)

Zatoichi On The Road (1963) - Another winner. Of course, Zatoichi is always on the road, but this one is one of the better films in a very good series. Zatoichi fights to get a young woman home safely (she knows too much, though, and there are those who want her dead). Another example of how this series kept to a formula, but found new angles to prsent. A-



Zatoichi and the Chest of Gold (1964) - And a stylistic change. Not a huge one, but some of the wild editing of the 60's starts to creep in here a bit. This is a good movie, but the weakest of the bunch so far. Zatoichi is wrongly accused of stealing (or abetting in the theft of) a village's hard earned tax payment to the local government officials while it was in transit. The evidence is circumstantial and shaky, but the villagers are poor farmers who worked their asses off to scrape that money together, and without it they're screwed. Like I said, good movie, but the weakest of the bunch so far. I'd still give it a B.



Zatoichi's Flashing Sword (1964) - There were a lot of details in this one that I remembered. Two local Yakuza bosses run villages on either side of a river. The business to cross people over the river (by foot, it's a narrow ford in the river, so they literally carry people across in various ways, for a fee) is owned and run by the more benevolent boss. The other guy wants the rights to run the river crossing, and he'll do almost anything to get them. A memorable entry in the series. B+



Fight, Zatoichi, Fight (1964 - they sure cranked them out!) - Zatoichi gives up his seat in a palanquin to a young woman who has a sudden health issue. She has a baby, so Zatoichi tells her to take the palanquin he has paid for (like a foot taxi, more or less). The palanquin can be closed to give the rider privacy. Well, Zatoichi is being followed by a group of Ronin who have taken on a job to kill him. They don't see Zatoichi get out, and assume it's still him inside. They stab the passenger to death with their katanas, only to find out it's the woman. Her baby is unharmed. Zatoichi, feeling responsible, takes the baby on a trip to get it back to it's father, having to deal with this group of assassins multiple times along the way. It's another entry with a high body count. Zatoichi and the baby - a new and fun twist on the formula. A