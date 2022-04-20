Zatoichi Movies (starring Shintaro Katsu)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 12,454
Zatoichi Movies (starring Shintaro Katsu)
I've had the Zatoichi Criterion box set for several years now, but I had only gotten about 12 or 13 movies in, and got sidetracked.
So I started over again from the beginning.
I've got to say, that's one impressive movie series. The quality never dips to anything lower than good, even if there are two or three of the movies that (for me) aren't quite as good as the rest. 25 movies in 12 years (1962 through 1973), and then one more in 1989 (not in the box set, unfortunately). No one could have been more perfectly cast than Shintaro Katsu, who is simply amazing in the role. His ticks and mannerisms help you to believe that he really is blind, despite being able to do things that no blind person should be able to do. (Daredevil before Daredevil - sort of.)
He also brings a wonderful humanity to the role, that elevates the series to elite status among all long running movie series (whether in Japan or anywhere else). His self depricating sense of humor is great, and he has a sense of whimsy, as well as a temper when he's pushed too far. Katsu brings it all together in performances that are simply jaw droppingly good from movie #1 up to the very end of the series.
If you've ever even thought about watching this series, do it! Start at the beginning and go chronologically (the first 4 or 5 movies are tied together, with some threads being carried over from previoius entries in the series). It's also interesting to see the subtle stylistic shifts in the series, too. Katsu, himself, started producing the movies with the 16th Zatoichi movie, and despite that film's noticeable shift in tone and style, he did bring the series back closer to what had been seen before after that. And the final movie in the original series (Zatoichi's Conspiracy) is one of the very best in the series with some great character development and drama.
SO good...
So I started over again from the beginning.
I've got to say, that's one impressive movie series. The quality never dips to anything lower than good, even if there are two or three of the movies that (for me) aren't quite as good as the rest. 25 movies in 12 years (1962 through 1973), and then one more in 1989 (not in the box set, unfortunately). No one could have been more perfectly cast than Shintaro Katsu, who is simply amazing in the role. His ticks and mannerisms help you to believe that he really is blind, despite being able to do things that no blind person should be able to do. (Daredevil before Daredevil - sort of.)
He also brings a wonderful humanity to the role, that elevates the series to elite status among all long running movie series (whether in Japan or anywhere else). His self depricating sense of humor is great, and he has a sense of whimsy, as well as a temper when he's pushed too far. Katsu brings it all together in performances that are simply jaw droppingly good from movie #1 up to the very end of the series.
If you've ever even thought about watching this series, do it! Start at the beginning and go chronologically (the first 4 or 5 movies are tied together, with some threads being carried over from previoius entries in the series). It's also interesting to see the subtle stylistic shifts in the series, too. Katsu, himself, started producing the movies with the 16th Zatoichi movie, and despite that film's noticeable shift in tone and style, he did bring the series back closer to what had been seen before after that. And the final movie in the original series (Zatoichi's Conspiracy) is one of the very best in the series with some great character development and drama.
SO good...
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 12,454
Re: Zatoichi Movies (starring Shintaro Katsu)
The Tale of Zatoichi (1962) - Stunning black and white photography matches the story and acting. It adds gravitas and mood. This is a great movie. Fantastic. A
The Tale of Zatoichi Continues (1962) - The first film was a much bigger success at the box office than the studio expected, so they rushed out a quick sequel. Usually that means a crap movie. Not so, here. This one is almost as good as the original, and at only 72 minutes a tighter, faster paced movie that may be even more entertaining. A fantastic bit of casting has Zatoichi star Shintaro Katsu's real life brother (Tomisaburo Wakayama) playing his brother in the movie. (Wakayama would go on to play Itto Ogami, the Lone Wolf of the Lone Wolf and Cub movies a decade later.) A
New Tale of Zatoichi (1963) - It may be a new tale, but there are still characters from the first two movies showing up. The first Zatoichi movie in color, and it looks great. No significant dropoff in quality here - good story, good script, good acting, good direction. It's a VERY good movie. Near great. A-
Zatoichi The Fugitive (1963) - Quality wise, we've pretty much settled in here. About the same level as New Tale. And yet another old character shows up (a woman named Otane, whom Zatoichi has strong feelings for, only her tale has turned dark). Revenge plays into these early Zatoichi movies a lot. People just can't get past having loved ones killed by a blind swordsman, even if he was just defending himself. Darned good movie. Akira Ifukube's score recycles a few passages from his Godzilla scores! (My daughter heard one and let out a loud, "OH MY GOD!! HE KEEPS REPEATING HIMSELF!!!" She wasn't watching the movie, just heard it on her way to the kitchen and while she was in the kitchen.) Still the score works, it's just not very original. Really good movie. A-
The Tale of Zatoichi Continues (1962) - The first film was a much bigger success at the box office than the studio expected, so they rushed out a quick sequel. Usually that means a crap movie. Not so, here. This one is almost as good as the original, and at only 72 minutes a tighter, faster paced movie that may be even more entertaining. A fantastic bit of casting has Zatoichi star Shintaro Katsu's real life brother (Tomisaburo Wakayama) playing his brother in the movie. (Wakayama would go on to play Itto Ogami, the Lone Wolf of the Lone Wolf and Cub movies a decade later.) A
New Tale of Zatoichi (1963) - It may be a new tale, but there are still characters from the first two movies showing up. The first Zatoichi movie in color, and it looks great. No significant dropoff in quality here - good story, good script, good acting, good direction. It's a VERY good movie. Near great. A-
Zatoichi The Fugitive (1963) - Quality wise, we've pretty much settled in here. About the same level as New Tale. And yet another old character shows up (a woman named Otane, whom Zatoichi has strong feelings for, only her tale has turned dark). Revenge plays into these early Zatoichi movies a lot. People just can't get past having loved ones killed by a blind swordsman, even if he was just defending himself. Darned good movie. Akira Ifukube's score recycles a few passages from his Godzilla scores! (My daughter heard one and let out a loud, "OH MY GOD!! HE KEEPS REPEATING HIMSELF!!!" She wasn't watching the movie, just heard it on her way to the kitchen and while she was in the kitchen.) Still the score works, it's just not very original. Really good movie. A-
#3
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,279
Received 606 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Zatoichi Movies (starring Shintaro Katsu)
Ive been a huge fan of the series ever some I watched them when I was pretty young and they randomly showed them on TV. Over the years Ive seen them in various DVD releases but bailed after not seeing any good set - until Criterion came on and released that great set.
The movie with Beat Takeshi was also good, but it was a much different feel and interpretation on the character. Fun in its own right.
The movie with Beat Takeshi was also good, but it was a much different feel and interpretation on the character. Fun in its own right.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 12,454
Re: Zatoichi Movies (starring Shintaro Katsu)
Zatoichi On The Road (1963) - Another winner. Of course, Zatoichi is always on the road, but this one is one of the better films in a very good series. Zatoichi fights to get a young woman home safely (she knows too much, though, and there are those who want her dead). Another example of how this series kept to a formula, but found new angles to prsent. A-
Zatoichi and the Chest of Gold (1964) - And a stylistic change. Not a huge one, but some of the wild editing of the 60's starts to creep in here a bit. This is a good movie, but the weakest of the bunch so far. Zatoichi is wrongly accused of stealing (or abetting in the theft of) a village's hard earned tax payment to the local government officials while it was in transit. The evidence is circumstantial and shaky, but the villagers are poor farmers who worked their asses off to scrape that money together, and without it they're screwed. Like I said, good movie, but the weakest of the bunch so far. I'd still give it a B.
Zatoichi's Flashing Sword (1964) - There were a lot of details in this one that I remembered. Two local Yakuza bosses run villages on either side of a river. The business to cross people over the river (by foot, it's a narrow ford in the river, so they literally carry people across in various ways, for a fee) is owned and run by the more benevolent boss. The other guy wants the rights to run the river crossing, and he'll do almost anything to get them. A memorable entry in the series. B+
Fight, Zatoichi, Fight (1964 - they sure cranked them out!) - Zatoichi gives up his seat in a palanquin to a young woman who has a sudden health issue. She has a baby, so Zatoichi tells her to take the palanquin he has paid for (like a foot taxi, more or less). The palanquin can be closed to give the rider privacy. Well, Zatoichi is being followed by a group of Ronin who have taken on a job to kill him. They don't see Zatoichi get out, and assume it's still him inside. They stab the passenger to death with their katanas, only to find out it's the woman. Her baby is unharmed. Zatoichi, feeling responsible, takes the baby on a trip to get it back to it's father, having to deal with this group of assassins multiple times along the way. It's another entry with a high body count. Zatoichi and the baby - a new and fun twist on the formula. A
Zatoichi and the Chest of Gold (1964) - And a stylistic change. Not a huge one, but some of the wild editing of the 60's starts to creep in here a bit. This is a good movie, but the weakest of the bunch so far. Zatoichi is wrongly accused of stealing (or abetting in the theft of) a village's hard earned tax payment to the local government officials while it was in transit. The evidence is circumstantial and shaky, but the villagers are poor farmers who worked their asses off to scrape that money together, and without it they're screwed. Like I said, good movie, but the weakest of the bunch so far. I'd still give it a B.
Zatoichi's Flashing Sword (1964) - There were a lot of details in this one that I remembered. Two local Yakuza bosses run villages on either side of a river. The business to cross people over the river (by foot, it's a narrow ford in the river, so they literally carry people across in various ways, for a fee) is owned and run by the more benevolent boss. The other guy wants the rights to run the river crossing, and he'll do almost anything to get them. A memorable entry in the series. B+
Fight, Zatoichi, Fight (1964 - they sure cranked them out!) - Zatoichi gives up his seat in a palanquin to a young woman who has a sudden health issue. She has a baby, so Zatoichi tells her to take the palanquin he has paid for (like a foot taxi, more or less). The palanquin can be closed to give the rider privacy. Well, Zatoichi is being followed by a group of Ronin who have taken on a job to kill him. They don't see Zatoichi get out, and assume it's still him inside. They stab the passenger to death with their katanas, only to find out it's the woman. Her baby is unharmed. Zatoichi, feeling responsible, takes the baby on a trip to get it back to it's father, having to deal with this group of assassins multiple times along the way. It's another entry with a high body count. Zatoichi and the baby - a new and fun twist on the formula. A
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 12,454
Re: Zatoichi Movies (starring Shintaro Katsu)
Ive been a huge fan of the series ever some I watched them when I was pretty young and they randomly showed them on TV. Over the years Ive seen them in various DVD releases but bailed after not seeing any good set - until Criterion came on and released that great set.
The movie with Beat Takeshi was also good, but it was a much different feel and interpretation on the character. Fun in its own right.
The movie with Beat Takeshi was also good, but it was a much different feel and interpretation on the character. Fun in its own right.
#6
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,279
Received 606 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Zatoichi Movies (starring Shintaro Katsu)
The Takeshi version was actually 2003 I believe. But I agree, the series has a lot more to it. I actually thought Takeshi was going to do a series of Zatoichi movies, but I guess that wasn’t meant to be.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off