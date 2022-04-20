We're All Going to the World's Fair (2022, D: Schoenbrun) S: Cobb
We're All Going to the World's Fair (2022, D: Schoenbrun) S: Cobb
A TEENAGE GIRL BECOMES IMMERSED IN AN ONLINE ROLE-PLAYING GAME.
directed by JANE SCHOENBRUN starring ANNA COBB music by ALEX G
official Selection Sundance | New Directors/New Films | Fantasia | Outfest | Rooftop Films & more
4/15 NYC | 4/22 NATIONWIDE & ON DIGITAL
Re: We're All Going to the World's Fair (2022, D: Schoenbrun) S: Cobb
Funny how they dont mention Elvis at all.
