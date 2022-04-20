Looking for a film set in LA

I can't remember what it's called or who is in it, I can only bring this bit of scene in my head where a guy started working in either a car garage or might of been a small sized warehouse somewhere along the Sixth street bridge possibly at one of the ends of it, anyway when he went there and there was 1 guy sat in a corner on his own with long black hair jeans and sleeveless black leather jacket and some tattoos he kinda had a biker look to him, he were just sat down looking at the floor and only looked at the other guy briefly without saying anything, the guy asked about him and all I remember anyone saying is that he doesn't talk much. At some point there was either a break-in or gang shooting and someone nearly got killed and the guy I'm talking about suddenly came and killed the men.

I always thought for ages the actor might be Mickey Rourke but I had a look and can't find anything like it so I'm not sure, it might have been made in the 80s or 90s, I saw it when I was very young

hope someone can help

