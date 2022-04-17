What is the most delicious-looking food that you've seen in a film?
What is the most delicious-looking food that you've seen in a film?
The title says it all - What's the one food in a film that made you salivate the most as a movie watcher?
Was it:
- the strudel that Landa ate in Inglorious Basterds?
- the breakfast sandwich that Harley Quinn ate in Birds of Prey?
- the spaghetti that Clemenza taught Michael how to make in the original Godfather?
Kate Beckinsale in Serendipity
Doesn't this cover the same ground as the Food Porn thread from last month?
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...ms-scenes.html
They always serve delicious-looking Chinese meals in Shaw Bros. kung fu films.
