What is the most delicious-looking food that you've seen in a film?

The title says it all - What's the one food in a film that made you salivate the most as a movie watcher?



Was it:



- the strudel that Landa ate in Inglorious Basterds?

- the breakfast sandwich that Harley Quinn ate in Birds of Prey?

- the spaghetti that Clemenza taught Michael how to make in the original Godfather?