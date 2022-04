Decision to Leave (D: Park Chan-wook)

Quote:

Renowned filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s latest film “Decision to Leave” has been invited to compete at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.



It’s Park’s first film after a six-year hiatus since “The Handmaiden,” which was released in 2016.



“Decision to Leave” is about a police detective who finds himself attracted to a mysterious widow after she becomes the prime suspect in his latest murder investigation.



Actors Park Hae-il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung-hyun, Go Kyung-pyo and Park Yong-woo feature in the film.



Park is no stranger to Cannes: his 2003 film “Oldboy” won the Grand Prix at the 57th edition and 2009 film “Thirst” won Prix du Jury at the 62nd edition.



At the 72nd edition in 2019, director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” made cinematic history for Korea after receiving the highest honor — the Palme d’Or. The film went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director the following year.



The 75th edition of Cannes will run from May 17 to 28.