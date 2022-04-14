DVD Talk Forum

Decision to Leave (D: Park Chan-wook)

Decision to Leave (D: Park Chan-wook)

   
Decision to Leave (D: Park Chan-wook)

Renowned filmmaker Park Chan-wooks latest film Decision to Leave has been invited to compete at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Its Parks first film after a six-year hiatus since The Handmaiden, which was released in 2016.

Decision to Leave is about a police detective who finds himself attracted to a mysterious widow after she becomes the prime suspect in his latest murder investigation.

Actors Park Hae-il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung-hyun, Go Kyung-pyo and Park Yong-woo feature in the film.

Park is no stranger to Cannes: his 2003 film Oldboy won the Grand Prix at the 57th edition and 2009 film Thirst won Prix du Jury at the 62nd edition.

At the 72nd edition in 2019, director Bong Joon-hos Parasite made cinematic history for Korea after receiving the highest honor  the Palme dOr. The film went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director the following year.

The 75th edition of Cannes will run from May 17 to 28.
