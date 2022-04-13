RIP Michel Bouquet (1926-2022)
RIP Michel Bouquet (1926-2022)
Legendary French actor Michel Bouquet passed away at 96, he was a pillar of French theater and also made over 100 films, many with French New Wave directors, mainly Truffaut and Chabrol. He won numerous awards including two Césars (Oscar equivalent) for his performance in "How I Killed my Father" (2001) and, probably his best role, playing the former French President in "The Last Mitterand" (2005). He also won a European Film Award for playing the old man Thomas in the Belgian film "Toto the Hero" (1991).
