There Are No Saints (2022, W: Schrader, D: Pineda Ulloa) S: Yazpik, Pearlman, Vega, Roth
Looking to start a new life, a former hitman nicknamed The Jesuit (Jose Maria Yazpik) is unable to escape the sins of his past. With enemies on both sides of the law, he has nowhere to turn when his only son is kidnapped by a ruthless cartel boss (Ron Perlman). He'll stop at nothing to save his boy in this gritty action thriller from Paul Schrader the writer of TAXI DRIVER.
Paramount Pictures and Saban Films premiere There Are No Saints in theaters and VOD on May 27.
This film (previously titled The Jesuit) has a long history. At one point, it was going to be directed by Schrader with Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, and Michelle Rodriguez. Financing fell apart, and then the script got passed on to another director. This film was shot 10 years ago.
