Stage to Screen Musical Adaptations 1945 - 1973

   
04-10-22, 02:41 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 9,879
Received 488 Likes on 368 Posts
Stage to Screen Musical Adaptations 1945 - 1973
Nowadays, they base stage musicals on successful movies, but it used to be the other way around.

I thought it would be interesting to see what folks around here considered the good, great, bad, and curious from this era of studio musicals adapted from Broadway hits.

What stands the test of time, and what is definitely dated? Great performances? Particularly great musical numbers? Recommendations?

Picked the years to cover State Fair to Cabaret.
04-10-22, 02:50 PM
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,307
Received 118 Likes on 89 Posts
Re: Stage to Screen Musical Adaptations 1945 - 1973
I think Bye Bye Birdie is a great film adaption of the play, before they blow it with the idiotic new subplot during the last half-hour. She should have stuck to the structure of the play and not felt the need to heighten things just because this is THE MOVIES!
