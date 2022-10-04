Stage to Screen Musical Adaptations 1945 - 1973

Nowadays, they base stage musicals on successful movies, but it used to be the other way around.



I thought it would be interesting to see what folks around here considered the good, great, bad, and curious from this era of studio musicals adapted from Broadway hits.



What stands the test of time, and what is definitely dated? Great performances? Particularly great musical numbers? Recommendations?



Picked the years to cover State Fair to Cabaret.