Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (2022, D: Fleischer-Camp) S: Slate, Rossellini, Salazar, Mann

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (2022, D: Fleischer-Camp) S: Slate, Rossellini, Salazar, Mann

   
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (2022, D: Fleischer-Camp) S: Slate, Rossellini, Salazar, Mann


film from director Dean Fleischer-Camp and starring Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, and Lesley Stahl. MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON  In Theaters June 24!

RELEASE DATE: June 24, 2022
DIRECTOR: Dean Fleischer-Camp
CAST: Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Lesley Stahl
This is based on a series of short films made by Slate and Fleischer-Camp.

Reviews form Telluride: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/mar..._with_shoes_on
