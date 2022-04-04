Movie critics

Wow this dynamic has changed in 15 years, as much as it did 10 years ago. Even more 5 years ago.



Growing up I wanted to make movies...but I was realistic. I wasn't going to be Spielberg. I should have kept with it, maybe I could have been a Gareth Edwards or something. Let's be honest, I'd probably be a fucking dolly-cam operator and not get any higher than that.



I shifted over to wanting to be a critic. I wanted to watch movies and make my recommendations. I wanted to be Ebert. I hated English class and writing essays. Although in high school we had to write a 10 page essay of the biggest event 1900-1999 in American History. It was 30% JFK, 25% MLK, and 3% the release of Night of the Living Dead. I went to a newspaper and spoke to my local movie critic (early 2000s) and fuck he was miserable. Turned me off from the whole thing.



I wish I stuck with something. But let's talk critics. What do you guys use? These days I just make up my mind with a trailer. If I'm iffy on it, I use a reddit poll lol. Every time a movie comes out, hundreds of people will vote on the poll and usually it's a good garage to me.



Ever since Ebert died, I stopped trusting one source. Fuck these YouTube/social media reviewers. What Ebert had, was a love for movies. We didn't agree on everything, but his passion was there. I don't get that with these people anymore. Now it's all about views and scoops.



I miss it.



Also I'm drunk and this showed up on my Facebook memories today:



"At this point in my life, in addition to writing about movies, I may write about what it's like to cope with health challenges and the limitations they can force upon you. It really stinks that the cancer has returned and that I have spent too many days in the hospital. So on bad days I may write about the vulnerability that accompanies illness. On good days, I may wax ecstatic about a movie so good it transports me beyond illness.



I'll see you at the movies." Roger ebert. April 2, 2013