Movie critics
Wow this dynamic has changed in 15 years, as much as it did 10 years ago. Even more 5 years ago.
Growing up I wanted to make movies...but I was realistic. I wasn't going to be Spielberg. I should have kept with it, maybe I could have been a Gareth Edwards or something. Let's be honest, I'd probably be a fucking dolly-cam operator and not get any higher than that.
I shifted over to wanting to be a critic. I wanted to watch movies and make my recommendations. I wanted to be Ebert. I hated English class and writing essays. Although in high school we had to write a 10 page essay of the biggest event 1900-1999 in American History. It was 30% JFK, 25% MLK, and 3% the release of Night of the Living Dead. I went to a newspaper and spoke to my local movie critic (early 2000s) and fuck he was miserable. Turned me off from the whole thing.
I wish I stuck with something. But let's talk critics. What do you guys use? These days I just make up my mind with a trailer. If I'm iffy on it, I use a reddit poll lol. Every time a movie comes out, hundreds of people will vote on the poll and usually it's a good garage to me.
Ever since Ebert died, I stopped trusting one source. Fuck these YouTube/social media reviewers. What Ebert had, was a love for movies. We didn't agree on everything, but his passion was there. I don't get that with these people anymore. Now it's all about views and scoops.
I miss it.
Also I'm drunk and this showed up on my Facebook memories today:
"At this point in my life, in addition to writing about movies, I may write about what it's like to cope with health challenges and the limitations they can force upon you. It really stinks that the cancer has returned and that I have spent too many days in the hospital. So on bad days I may write about the vulnerability that accompanies illness. On good days, I may wax ecstatic about a movie so good it transports me beyond illness.
I'll see you at the movies." Roger ebert. April 2, 2013
I think many have stopped trusting people regarded as professional movie critics because they just have it in their mindset that if they like or give too many positive reviews, they are paid off studio shill out to get red carpet premiere invitations or freebies. If it’s someone who is more critical and gives a lot of negative reviews, they’re some uptight out of touch hater. So I don’t think many care for critics reviews anymore.
