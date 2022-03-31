DVD Talk Forum

Actor who worked with the most great Directors

Movie Talk

Actor who worked with the most great Directors

   
03-31-22
Actor who worked with the most great Directors
Try as I might, I couldn't come up anyone with a more impressive resume than Henry Fonda.

John Ford
Alfred Hitchcock
Billy Wilder
Fritz Lang
John Huston
Sergio Leone
Preston Sturges
Sidney Lumet
Victor Fleming
George Cukor
William Wyler
Otto Preminger
Don Siegel
Robert Aldrich
Gene Kelly
William a Wellman
King Vidor
Joseph L Mankiewicz
Raoul Walsh
Delmer Daves
Peter Fonda

Can anyone top that? Lets see some lists.
Movie Talk

