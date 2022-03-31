Actor who worked with the most great Directors

Try as I might, I couldn't come up anyone with a more impressive resume than Henry Fonda.



John Ford

Alfred Hitchcock

Billy Wilder

Fritz Lang

John Huston

Sergio Leone

Preston Sturges

Sidney Lumet

Victor Fleming

George Cukor

William Wyler

Otto Preminger

Don Siegel

Robert Aldrich

Gene Kelly

William a Wellman

King Vidor

Joseph L Mankiewicz

Raoul Walsh

Delmer Daves

Peter Fonda



Can anyone top that? Lets see some lists.