Bruce Willis retires from acting. Has aphasia.
Someone in other thread mentioned breaking off from the sleepwalking role thread and dedicate stuff here. So, can those posts be moved here and well just reminisce on his career? Thanks.
A legend for Die Hard alone. I do feel he sullied his legacy somewhat by agreeing to be in every direct to video shitfest for the past 15 years, but maybe he knew this was coming and felt like he needed to secure his (and his family's) wealth.
I don't wish that diagnosis on anyone. I'm sad we never got to see Willis in his "elder statesman" period of his career. He was so great in Moonrise Kingdom and I thought that would be the beginning of a great late career renaissance. Whether it was his reputation, this disease or the studios undying love of franchise bullshit, the parts just never came.
