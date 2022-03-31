View Poll Results: What did you think of Morbius?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
No interest at all
0
0%
Will wait to see it at home
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Morbius (2022, D: Espinosa) -- S: Leto, Arjona, Gibson, Harris -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,734
Received 1,546 Likes on 1,139 Posts
Morbius (2022, D: Espinosa) -- S: Leto, Arjona, Gibson, Harris -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
Directed by: Daniel Espinosa
Screen Story and Screenplay by: Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless
Based on the Marvel Comics Produced by: Avi Arad Matt Tolmach Lucas Foster
Cast: Jared Leto Matt Smith Adria Arjona Jared Harris Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 15% as of 3/31/22
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/morbius
I was going to see this today at 4pm. But, after all the really bad reviews, it killed my enthusiasm to see it right away. So I cancelled my ticket today. I some other things I need to do anyways. I may check it out later on.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off