Morbius (2022, D: Espinosa) -- S: Leto, Arjona, Gibson, Harris -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil  or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?



Directed by: Daniel Espinosa



Screen Story and Screenplay by: Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless



Based on the Marvel Comics Produced by: Avi Arad Matt Tolmach Lucas Foster



Cast: Jared Leto Matt Smith Adria Arjona Jared Harris Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson



