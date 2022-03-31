DVD Talk Forum

Dual (2022, W/ D: Stearns) S: Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul

Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now she has one year to train her body and mind for the fight of her life.

Dual premieres in theaters on April 15.
Dual is written and directed by Riley Stearns, director of Faults and The Art of Self-Defense.

Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/dual_2022
