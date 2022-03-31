Dual (2022, W/ D: Stearns) S: Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,036
Likes: 0
Received 2,412 Likes on 1,647 Posts
Dual (2022, W/ D: Stearns) S: Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul
Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now she has one year to train her body and mind for the fight of her life.
Dual premieres in theaters on April 15.
Dual premieres in theaters on April 15.
Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/dual_2022
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off