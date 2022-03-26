View Poll Results: How did you like the show overall?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Don't care.
0
0%
Not watching. (for reasons other than don't care)
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
The 94th Academy Awards --> 2022 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,112
Received 419 Likes on 371 Posts
The 94th Academy Awards --> 2022 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Let's talk: show, winners, losers, speeches, musical numbers, montages, hosts and of course seat fillers!
Date & Time:
Sunday, March 27, 2022 @ 5:00pm PST (8:00pm EST)
Hosted by:
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes
Place:
Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
Channel:
Last edited by OldBoy; 03-26-22 at 12:22 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: The 94th Academy Awards --> 2022 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
People always bitch about the show, yet they still watch. I guess so they can bitch more.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off