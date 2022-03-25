YOUR choice for Best Picture in past years

Over the years, a buddy of mine will occasionally mention how Pulp Fiction got robbed. He considers Forrest Gump 'a nice movie' but believes very fervently that the Tarantino flick was far and away the superior film and should've taken Best Picture that year.



As for me, I wasn't overly happy about Nomadland taking home the Best Pic statue last year. I know Zhao wanted to make a meditative film but she threw in too many practical problems that nomads face (being told at the employment office that there's no work, having to pay for repairs to their vehicles/homes, dealing with severe illness with no health insurance, etc.) that kept pulling me out of the poetic mood she was going for and back down to reality. If my vote counted for anything, it would've gone to Promising Young Woman, which I thought was daring, provocative, and unpredictable.



I'm sure others here have opinions about films that should have gotten Best Picture over the ones that actually received the award. Please share.