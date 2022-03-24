DVD Talk Forum

Being Mortal (D: Aziz Ansari) S: Bill Murray, Seth Rogen

Being Mortal (D: Aziz Ansari) S: Bill Murray, Seth Rogen

   
Being Mortal (D: Aziz Ansari) S: Bill Murray, Seth Rogen
EXCLUSIVE: In what is turning into a cast of comedic hall-of-famers, sources tell Deadline Seth Rogen is set to join Bill Murray in Aziz Ansaris feature directorial debut Being Mortal. Ansari is also on board to co-star from a script he wrote. He is also producing with Youree Henley. Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures.

The film is based on Atul Gawandes non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. Principal photography will start this April, with Searchlight Pictures set to release the film theatrically in 2023. While Ansari and Rogen have worked on a number of things over the years this will mark the first feature film teaming up Rogen and Murray which is sure to give fans of both talents a lot to get excited for.

As for Rogen, he has a busy 2022 ahead of him that began with Hulus hit series Pam & Tommy where he played the man responsible for stealing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lees sex tape. The series wrapped up earlier this month to record ratings for the streamer. On top of that, Rogen is set to play the man based on Steven Spielbergs favorite uncle in Spielbergs semi-autobiographical The Fablemans, bowing this Thanksgiving.

Rogen is represented by UTA and Principal Entertainment LA.
https://deadline.com/2022/03/seth-ro...ht-1234985262/
