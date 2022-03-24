Marvel's Nova in development
Marvel's Nova in development
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Rider aka Nova looks to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as sources tell Deadline that Marvel is developing a Nova project with Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada on board to write. It is unknown for now whether this will be developed as a feature film or a limited series for Disney+. As always, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.
Nova first appeared in an 1966 issue of Super Adventures was member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury. While the character didn’t have many run-ins with some of the main figures of the current or past MCU, he did have some battles with the Skrulls, who have big parts in recent and upcoming Marvel projects including Captain Marvel and the limited series Secret Invasion.
As for Pirzada, like so many scribes who land a high-profile Marvel project to develop, he came up through the studio’s writer community, most recently helping in the writers room for Moon Knight series that premieres on March 30 on Disney+.
He is repped by 3 Arts and Gersh.
Re: Marvel's Nova in development
Considering how they nerfed Xandar as a whole, I'm curious where they'll go with this and how the Nova Force makes it's way to Earth.
