Moonshot (2022. D: Winterbauer) S: Lana Condor, Dylan Sprouse

Moonshot follows Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others. The two embark upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course. A romantic comedy with a twist from director Christopher Winterbauer. Moonshot premieres on HBO Max beginning March 31, 2022.



Moonshot, directed by Christopher Winterbauer, stars Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff. It was written by Max Taxe with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, and Jenna Sarkin producing and Mike McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox, and Michelle Morrissey executive producing.