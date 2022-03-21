Last movie marathon you did?

From time to time I like to watch a trilogy or all movies in franchise back to back to back. Its fun. See differences in the subsequent movies. See how they tie together.



Right now, Im in the midst of an Alexander Payne marathon. Saw Sideways other night, The Descendants last night. Just finished About Schmidt. Have Election and Downsizing set to go next. Also, did some Marvel recently, SM, CA, Avengers, etc.



Do you do them a lot, a little? What was last?

