Last movie marathon you did?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,083
Received 412 Likes on 365 Posts
Last movie marathon you did?
From time to time I like to watch a trilogy or all movies in franchise back to back to back. Its fun. See differences in the subsequent movies. See how they tie together.
Right now, Im in the midst of an Alexander Payne marathon. Saw Sideways other night, The Descendants last night. Just finished About Schmidt. Have Election and Downsizing set to go next. Also, did some Marvel recently, SM, CA, Avengers, etc.
Do you do them a lot, a little? What was last?
Right now, Im in the midst of an Alexander Payne marathon. Saw Sideways other night, The Descendants last night. Just finished About Schmidt. Have Election and Downsizing set to go next. Also, did some Marvel recently, SM, CA, Avengers, etc.
Do you do them a lot, a little? What was last?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off