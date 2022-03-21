What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,083
Received 412 Likes on 365 Posts
What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
Figure this is next follow up to Godfather thread. Most dont think that and Im still undecided until next viewing, but Ive always said Citizen Kane as my choice. Followed closely by 1978s Dawn of the Dead. CK is not my fav of all time (certainly top 5), but as a picture, I know the structure and overall way its put together makes it greatest. Certainly blew me away first time.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,451
Received 197 Likes on 127 Posts
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
As Good As It Gets
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 12,251
Received 198 Likes on 162 Posts
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
#4
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,083
Received 412 Likes on 365 Posts
#5
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,869
Received 405 Likes on 255 Posts
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
Oldboy, why do you hate me?
That said, I will state the films I have seen that I believe to be the best-made:
The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice
Spirited Away
The Seventh Seal
The Thing
Jaws
Samsara
That said, I will state the films I have seen that I believe to be the best-made:
The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice
Spirited Away
The Seventh Seal
The Thing
Jaws
Samsara
#6
Senior Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Near Orlando
Posts: 315
Received 76 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
Godfather, and it's not even close
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off