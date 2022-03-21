DVD Talk Forum

What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?

Movie Talk

03-21-22, 05:54 PM
What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
Figure this is next follow up to Godfather thread. Most dont think that and Im still undecided until next viewing, but Ive always said Citizen Kane as my choice. Followed closely by 1978s Dawn of the Dead. CK is not my fav of all time (certainly top 5), but as a picture, I know the structure and overall way its put together makes it greatest. Certainly blew me away first time.
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
As Good As It Gets
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
Originally Posted by B5Erik
i have to see SS again soon.
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
Oldboy, why do you hate me?

That said, I will state the films I have seen that I believe to be the best-made:
The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice
Spirited Away
The Seventh Seal
The Thing
Jaws
Samsara
Re: What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?
Godfather, and it's not even close
