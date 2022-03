What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?

Figure this is next follow up to Godfather thread. Most donít think that and Iím still undecided until next viewing, but Iíve always said Citizen Kane as my choice. Followed closely by 1978ís Dawn of the Dead. CK is not my fav of all time (certainly top 5), but as a picture, I know the structure and overall way itís put together makes it greatest. Certainly blew me away first time.