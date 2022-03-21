What do you think is the greatest movie ever made?

Figure this is next follow up to Godfather thread. Most dont think that and Im still undecided until next viewing, but Ive always said Citizen Kane as my choice. Followed closely by 1978s Dawn of the Dead. CK is not my fav of all time (certainly top 5), but as a picture, I know the structure and overall way its put together makes it greatest. Certainly blew me away first time.

