View Poll Results: Is the Godfather the greatest movie ever?
Yes.
0
0%
No.
3
60.00%
Not even close.
2
40.00%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll

The Godfather turns 50greatest ever?

   
Old 03-19-22, 06:11 PM
The Godfather turns 50greatest ever?
I’m sure most know the seminal original turns 50 this year. Certainly 4Kers know with the new release. Any marathons planned?
I’ve had the “epic” version that aired on HBO in 2015. Yes, 7 years on dvr. Think I’m gonna give it a go. Then Coda…Certainly not in one sitting. But, what better time.

So you think it’s the greatest movie ever? Is Citizen Kane? Other? (Whole nother thread). Godfather, I know on many lists, but there’s so many lists. I’m going to reserve judgement until after this chronological version or whatever. Curious to see and wish it would be a physical release.

How do you feel about The Godfather (1972)?
Old 03-19-22, 06:29 PM
Re: The Godfather turns 50greatest ever?
Still my most favorite Best Picture Winner

Old 03-19-22, 06:44 PM
Re: The Godfather turns 50greatest ever?
I do like it but do not love it and would not ever call it the best of all time.

Old 03-19-22, 07:12 PM
Re: The Godfather turns 50greatest ever?
My unpopular opinion is that it's better than 2. Greatest ever? No, I have some weird movies that I like more..only because I'd rather watch Pan's Labryinth or something instead.
Old 03-19-22, 07:28 PM
Re: The Godfather turns 50greatest ever?
Love it. Saw the 50th anniversary in the Dolby Cinema after already watching it at home the previous week. It was awesome. But not the greatest ever. Probably not even close. I'd be surprised if anyone votes yes.
