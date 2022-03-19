The Godfather turns 50 greatest ever?

I’m sure most know the seminal original turns 50 this year. Certainly 4Kers know with the new release. Any marathons planned?

I’ve had the “epic” version that aired on HBO in 2015. Yes, 7 years on dvr. Think I’m gonna give it a go. Then Coda…Certainly not in one sitting. But, what better time.



So you think it’s the greatest movie ever? Is Citizen Kane? Other? (Whole nother thread). Godfather, I know on many lists, but there’s so many lists. I’m going to reserve judgement until after this chronological version or whatever. Curious to see and wish it would be a physical release.



How do you feel about The Godfather (1972)?