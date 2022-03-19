View Poll Results: Is the Godfather the greatest movie ever?
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
The Godfather turns 50 greatest ever?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,074
Received 411 Likes on 364 Posts
The Godfather turns 50 greatest ever?
I’m sure most know the seminal original turns 50 this year. Certainly 4Kers know with the new release. Any marathons planned?
I’ve had the “epic” version that aired on HBO in 2015. Yes, 7 years on dvr. Think I’m gonna give it a go. Then Coda…Certainly not in one sitting. But, what better time.
So you think it’s the greatest movie ever? Is Citizen Kane? Other? (Whole nother thread). Godfather, I know on many lists, but there’s so many lists. I’m going to reserve judgement until after this chronological version or whatever. Curious to see and wish it would be a physical release.
How do you feel about The Godfather (1972)?
I’ve had the “epic” version that aired on HBO in 2015. Yes, 7 years on dvr. Think I’m gonna give it a go. Then Coda…Certainly not in one sitting. But, what better time.
So you think it’s the greatest movie ever? Is Citizen Kane? Other? (Whole nother thread). Godfather, I know on many lists, but there’s so many lists. I’m going to reserve judgement until after this chronological version or whatever. Curious to see and wish it would be a physical release.
How do you feel about The Godfather (1972)?
#4
Senior Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Near Orlando
Posts: 287
Received 65 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: The Godfather turns 50 greatest ever?
My unpopular opinion is that it's better than 2. Greatest ever? No, I have some weird movies that I like more..only because I'd rather watch Pan's Labryinth or something instead.
#5
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 4,249
Likes: 0
Received 388 Likes on 274 Posts
Re: The Godfather turns 50 greatest ever?
Love it. Saw the 50th anniversary in the Dolby Cinema after already watching it at home the previous week. It was awesome. But not the greatest ever. Probably not even close. I'd be surprised if anyone votes yes.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off