Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 860
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
What movies were critical disappointments when they were first released, but now tend to be considered a classic? Thanks to anyone that replies.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,423
Received 397 Likes on 286 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
The Shawshank Redemption
#5
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 1,104
Received 109 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
Vertigo (1958)
#6
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,071
Received 410 Likes on 363 Posts
#7
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
#8
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,233
Received 273 Likes on 196 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
Yeah, it was a bomb at the box office, but I thought the most of the critics reviewed it as decent.
#10
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,071
Received 410 Likes on 363 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off