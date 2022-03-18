DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?

   
Old 03-18-22, 06:00 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 860
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
What movies were critical disappointments when they were first released, but now tend to be considered a classic? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-22, 06:14 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,764
Received 152 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
The Thing. John Carpenter's version that is.
d2cheer is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-22, 06:19 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,423
Received 397 Likes on 286 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
The Shawshank Redemption
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
OldBoy (03-18-22)
Old 03-18-22, 06:26 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,191
Received 236 Likes on 189 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
The Wizard of Oz
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-22, 06:27 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 1,104
Received 109 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
Vertigo (1958)
ddrknghtrtns is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-22, 06:37 PM
  #6  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,071
Received 410 Likes on 363 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
Originally Posted by devilshalo View Post
The Shawshank Redemption
first i thought of.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-22, 06:42 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 1,600
Received 40 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
first i thought of.
That wasn't my recollection. Siskel and Ebert were gushing over the movie. There might have been some that gave it a bad review but wasn't a critical disappointment overall.
BrewCrew is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-22, 06:48 PM
  #8  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,233
Received 273 Likes on 196 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
Yeah, it was a bomb at the box office, but I thought the most of the critics reviewed it as decent.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-22, 07:07 PM
  #9  
Member
 
Join Date: Oct 2004
Posts: 240
Received 11 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
Blade Runner
Heaven's Gate
redtornado is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-18-22, 07:11 PM
  #10  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,071
Received 410 Likes on 363 Posts
Re: Movies that were a critical disappointment at release, but now tend to be considered a classic?
Originally Posted by BrewCrew View Post
That wasn't my recollection. Siskel and Ebert were gushing over the movie. There might have been some that gave it a bad review but wasn't a critical disappointment overall.
oh, I misread title. Thought critical success but bomb. I would guess devil thought same.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.