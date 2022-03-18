Japanese actor Akira Takarada, star of numerous Godzilla films, dies at 87

Akira Takarada, the last surviving star of the original GOJIRA (GODZILLA, 1954), has passed away in Japan at the age of 87. He was 21 when he made that film and many of his scenes survive in the American re-edit that came out in 1956 as GODZILLA, KING OF THE MONSTERS (in which newly shot scenes with Raymond Burr were intercut with the original Japanese scenes). Takarada was under contract to Toho Pictures and GOJIRA director Ishiro Honda liked him enough to cast him in several more of his films, including GODZILLA VS. MONSTER ZERO, KING KONG ESCAPES and LATITUDE ZERO, in all of which he was paired with Hollywood co-stars. He also starred in GODZILLA VS. MOTHRA (1964) and GODZILLA VS. THE SEA MONSTER (1966), among many others in the genre. He was a light leading man in most of his Toho films, including starring in several musicals, but he also appeared in stark dramatic roles for director Mikio Naruse. He went on to appear in much later Godzilla films, including GODZILLA VS. MOTHRA (1992) and GODZILLA: FINAL WARS (2004). He acted from 1954 right up until the end. What a career!Mark Schilling wrote a short obit for Variety:Takarada with Momoko Kochi in GOJIRA (1954):And here he is with Nick Adams in GODZILLA VS. MONSTER ZERO (1965):