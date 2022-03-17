Play-Doh: The Movie (D: Jon M. Chu)
Play-Doh: The Movie (D: Jon M. Chu)
Nope, not a joke. From the director of In the Heights, comes Play-Doh
EXCLUSIVE: Play-Doh, the popular childrens play compound, will be coming to a theater near you at some point in the future as eOne and Hasbro mount an animated feature which The Big Sick Oscar nominated scribe Emily V. Gordon will pen and Jon M. Chu will produce, with an eye to direct.
The team looks forward to bringing the audience a moldable, pliable, iconically-scented story about the importance of imagination, stated Chu and Gordon.
Play-Doh is the No. 1 arts & crafts toy brand and is sold in 80+ countries.
Lance Johnson and Jane Lee will oversee through Chus Electric Somewhere banner. Gordon will also executive produce. Jillian Share, Chanel Vidal, and Steven Holster will oversee for eOne.
Play-Doh reps the latest package from eOne to pair star talent with Hasbros iconic toy properties. Since the acquisition of eOne by Hasbro in 2019, which brought the development of content for their beloved brands in-house, the company has been ramping up production on a slate of toy and game projects across both film and TV including wrapping production on Paramounts Dungeons & Dragons, which is set for release on March 3, 2023. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed with a cast that includes Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez.
Theres also the latest installments of the multi-billion-dollar Transformers franchise which includes a live action film directed by Steven Caple set to be released on June 23, 2023, and an animated spinoff helmed by Josh Cooley slated for July 19, 2024. On the feature side theres been six Transformers movies and related spinoffs grossing $4.8 billion worldwide. In regards to film and TV adaptations, theres Power Rangers led by Jonathan Entwistle, a newly announced D&D television series from Rawson Marshall Thurber, a Beau Willimon helmed television series adaptation of the globally popular game Risk, and Magic: The Gathering animated series releasing on Netflix later this year. Other active development includes movies such as Ouija, Clue, and Mouse Trap. Hasbros Brand Blueprint strategy has the consumer at the center, aiming to deliver amazing brand experiences across platforms, building and growing brand connections through play and entertainment.
Chus directing credits include In the Heights and the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians. He is represented by UTA, Artists First and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
Gordons The Big Sick, which she also produced, was nominated for an original screenplay Oscar. She also wrote and co-created Little America. She is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.
I guess thats true about Lego. Still seems kinda weird though. Lego crosses over into pop culture more than Play-Doh.
I am sure they can do something entertaining and interesting with the concept, but I'm still holding out for Jump Rope the movie.
