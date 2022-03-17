Irredeemable Incorruptible (Netflix)
#1
Irredeemable Incorruptible (Netflix)
Harder They Fall Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Tackling Boom! Comic Books Irredeemable, Incorruptible for Netflix (Exclusive)Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, James Lassiter, and Samuel will produce the adaptation which combines the two comics into one feature.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...4c9ce9541f3e30
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off