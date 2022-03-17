DVD Talk Forum

Scenes in movies than have deeper meaning because of real life circumstances.

   
Scenes in movies than have deeper meaning because of real life circumstances.
Watching
Spoiler:
Harold Ramis




﻿
return at the end of
Spoiler:
Ghostbusters to reunite with his family and the boys





﻿
got me misty eyed again when I watched it tonight.

It got me thinking, what other cinematic moments have been enhanced in some way due to real life.

The obvious one is River Phoenix's last scene in Stand By Me. The way Dreyfuss describes his death and how his character just disappears from screen. After River's premature death, that scene hits me even harder.

Thats one example. What are some others? They don't have to surround death or tragedy, it could just be something that happens in a film that mirrors or relates strongly to some aspect of real life. Something that by coincidence or on purpose, alters the viewing experience.
Re: Scenes in movies than have deeper meaning because of real life circumstances.
Trump in Home Alone 2 is another one. His appearance itself is pretty innocuous, but because it is a relatively fun movie that now has a cameo by a man who nearly killed democracy for an entire country, it sticks out like a sore thumb upon subsequent rewatches.
