Old 03-15-22, 08:05 PM
'Secret' Christmas Movies
I watched Invasion U.S.A. recently and noticed that it takes place around Christmas time (people decorate their trees, Dadeland Mall has Christmas decorations everywhere, etc.). That doesn't figure into the plot and not much attention is drawn to it, which is why I suspect few people (if anyone at all) ever mention it in discussions about movies that are set at Christmas. Still, I have to think that Die Hard is pretty safe as the king of Christmas action movies.

Can anyone else name movies that take place during Christmas (or another major holiday) but aren't associated with that season?
Old 03-15-22, 08:13 PM
Re: 'Secret' Christmas Movies
Reindeer Games
The new Hawkeye series

Old 03-15-22, 08:14 PM
Re: 'Secret' Christmas Movies
Trading Places

A Midnight Clear
Old 03-15-22, 08:19 PM
Re: 'Secret' Christmas Movies
The Silent Partner (1978)
Old 03-15-22, 08:23 PM
Re: 'Secret' Christmas Movies
Every movie written by Shane Black.
