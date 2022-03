Pearl (D: Ti West) -- X prequel -- S: Mia Goth

Quote:

Ti West’s X made its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival last night, ahead of its theatrical release on March 18, 2022. At the Q&A after the premiere, West saved the best for last- a trailer for an already filmed X prequel, titled Pearl.



Ti West’s Pearl, shot in secret on location in New Zealand, is currently in post-production.



We’re told, “The film is written and directed by Ti West with Mia Goth reprising her X role. Film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi and Peter Phok.”



X, meanwhile, takes place in 1979, where a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, “but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.”



Brittany Snow (Prom Night) will star alongside Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) (“Creepshow”), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), Stephen Ure (Deathgasm), and Scream‘s Jenna Ortega in the A24-produced and financed project.



Ti West’s Pearl rewinds even further to 1918. Because it’s a prequel, to describe the trailer might spoil some of X‘s surprises. But it looks even more insane than X, and the trailer teases that it’s “coming soon.”



A24 will be releasing X nationwide this Friday. Exclusive prequel footage will be available only in theaters.