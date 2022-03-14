Pearl (D: Ti West) -- X prequel -- S: Mia Goth

Quote:

Ti Wests X made its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival last night, ahead of its theatrical release on March 18, 2022. At the Q&A after the premiere, West saved the best for last- a trailer for an already filmed X prequel, titled Pearl.



Ti Wests Pearl, shot in secret on location in New Zealand, is currently in post-production.



Were told, The film is written and directed by Ti West with Mia Goth reprising her X role. Film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi and Peter Phok.



X, meanwhile, takes place in 1979, where a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.



Brittany Snow (Prom Night) will star alongside Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) (Creepshow), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), Stephen Ure (Deathgasm), and Screams Jenna Ortega in the A24-produced and financed project.



Ti Wests Pearl rewinds even further to 1918. Because its a prequel, to describe the trailer might spoil some of Xs surprises. But it looks even more insane than X, and the trailer teases that its coming soon.



A24 will be releasing X nationwide this Friday. Exclusive prequel footage will be available only in theaters.