First movie back after Covid shutdowns?

Well, it happened. i took the plunge. i had a 2 tix credit from Fandango and though it is coming out in a few days, digitally, i saw a matinee of Spider-Man: No Way Home! a handful were all that were there all spread apart. i'm not saying this is going to start again, but i wanted to see SM and theater only way to do it. only second movie i've seen twice in a row (Shaun of the Dead being first). we just hopped back in bc i wanted to take it in again and get things i might have missed. even stayed for both end credit sequences again. what a great movie. so emotional. i think i was more emotional the second time. they made the complicated, very simple. i have some reservations, but best of trilogy in my opinion.



anyway, i have no plans of going any time soon again, but this was a start.



So, what was your first movie back?

