DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

First movie back after Covid shutdowns?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

First movie back after Covid shutdowns?

   
Old 03-12-22, 05:45 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,033
Received 408 Likes on 361 Posts
First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Well, it happened. i took the plunge. i had a 2 tix credit from Fandango and though it is coming out in a few days, digitally, i saw a matinee of Spider-Man: No Way Home! a handful were all that were there all spread apart. i'm not saying this is going to start again, but i wanted to see SM and theater only way to do it. only second movie i've seen twice in a row (Shaun of the Dead being first). we just hopped back in bc i wanted to take it in again and get things i might have missed. even stayed for both end credit sequences again. what a great movie. so emotional. i think i was more emotional the second time. they made the complicated, very simple. i have some reservations, but best of trilogy in my opinion.

anyway, i have no plans of going any time soon again, but this was a start.

So, what was your first movie back?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 05:50 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,715
Received 172 Likes on 127 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
the new Ghostbusters was mine a few months back.
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 05:52 PM
  #3  
Member
 
CyberpunkCentra's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 161
Received 54 Likes on 37 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Either Tenet or Spider-Man: No Way Home.
CyberpunkCentra is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 05:53 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 22,673
Received 640 Likes on 524 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
First one was a local theater showing Wonder Woman. That was actually when the pandemic was pretty new (like July of 2020), but my girlfriend and I were the only ones at the show.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 05:57 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 61,472
Received 553 Likes on 392 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Last Movie: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
First One Back: (none) Will probably be Jurassic Park: Dominion
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 05:58 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,427
Received 1,494 Likes on 1,096 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
First one was a local theater showing Wonder Woman. That was actually when the pandemic was pretty new (like July of 2020), but my girlfriend and I were the only ones at the show.
Wonder Woman 2017? The first part? Because Wonder Woman 1984 came out December 2020.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 06:03 PM
  #7  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Posts: 802
Received 159 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
I saw Tenet after the first shutdown and then went back for Dune. Since then I watched 7 more movies in the theater. I'm pretty much back to normal.
Runaway is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 06:08 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,427
Received 1,494 Likes on 1,096 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Mine is broken up into two parts:

2020: When some theaters re-opened with limited capacity:

Train to Busan presents: Peninsula Yeah that was my 1st one back when the pandemic was still raging and there was no vaccines.

Then theaters closed again in November 2020.

2021: When theaters re-opened in March 2021, also with limited capacity

Godzilla vs Kong


and they have stayed open since.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 06:23 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Wolf359's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Dallas TX
Posts: 2,105
Received 61 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
I never stopped. Invisible Man last movie pre pandemic. As soon as theatres reopened I saw Unhinged, Broken Hearts Gallery, Yellow Rose, 2 Hearts, Freaky, Monster Hunter, and WW84
Wolf359 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 06:33 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
mwbmis's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Land of Lincoln
Posts: 6,720
Received 119 Likes on 100 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Unhinged in 8/2020 after the first shutdown. Promising Young Woman in 1/2021 after the second shutdown. During the second shutdown I traveled out of state to see WW1984 in the theater.
mwbmis is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-22, 06:36 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 22,673
Received 640 Likes on 524 Posts
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Wonder Woman 2017? The first part? Because Wonder Woman 1984 came out December 2020.
Its not a big chain theater and every so often theyll do runs of older films.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
DJariya (03-12-22)
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Disney/Pixar's Turning Red (2022, S: Shi) V: Chiang, Oh

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.