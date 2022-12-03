First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Well, it happened. i took the plunge. i had a 2 tix credit from Fandango and though it is coming out in a few days, digitally, i saw a matinee of Spider-Man: No Way Home! a handful were all that were there all spread apart. i'm not saying this is going to start again, but i wanted to see SM and theater only way to do it. only second movie i've seen twice in a row (Shaun of the Dead being first). we just hopped back in bc i wanted to take it in again and get things i might have missed. even stayed for both end credit sequences again. what a great movie. so emotional. i think i was more emotional the second time. they made the complicated, very simple. i have some reservations, but best of trilogy in my opinion.
anyway, i have no plans of going any time soon again, but this was a start.
So, what was your first movie back?
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
the new Ghostbusters was mine a few months back.
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
First one was a local theater showing Wonder Woman. That was actually when the pandemic was pretty new (like July of 2020), but my girlfriend and I were the only ones at the show.
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Last Movie: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
First One Back: (none) Will probably be Jurassic Park: Dominion
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
I saw Tenet after the first shutdown and then went back for Dune. Since then I watched 7 more movies in the theater. I'm pretty much back to normal.
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Mine is broken up into two parts:
2020: When some theaters re-opened with limited capacity:
Train to Busan presents: Peninsula Yeah that was my 1st one back when the pandemic was still raging and there was no vaccines.
Then theaters closed again in November 2020.
2021: When theaters re-opened in March 2021, also with limited capacity
Godzilla vs Kong
and they have stayed open since.
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
I never stopped. Invisible Man last movie pre pandemic. As soon as theatres reopened I saw Unhinged, Broken Hearts Gallery, Yellow Rose, 2 Hearts, Freaky, Monster Hunter, and WW84
Re: First movie back after Covid shutdowns?
Unhinged in 8/2020 after the first shutdown. Promising Young Woman in 1/2021 after the second shutdown. During the second shutdown I traveled out of state to see WW1984 in the theater.
