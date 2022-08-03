DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Looking for movie name.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Looking for movie name.

   
Old 03-08-22, 11:09 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,765
Received 42 Likes on 34 Posts
Looking for movie name.
Guy and gal standing at a Starbucks ordering and he asks for a large and she says Venti and he says no Venti is 20 grande literally means large but you idiots use the one word that doesn't mean large. Gal says he wants a Venti and you order here all the time you know what it's called.
GatorDeb is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-08-22, 11:10 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,924
Received 1,278 Likes on 856 Posts
Re: Looking for movie name.
Role Models
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-08-22, 11:11 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,765
Received 42 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Looking for movie name.
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Role Models
Yes thanks!! Off to watch it. Found out about it last week and forgot the title. I always thought of Paul Rudd as being this goofy lovable teddy bear and it was shocking to see him as an asshole.
GatorDeb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.