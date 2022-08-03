Looking for movie name.
Looking for movie name.
Guy and gal standing at a Starbucks ordering and he asks for a large and she says Venti and he says no Venti is 20 grande literally means large but you idiots use the one word that doesn't mean large. Gal says he wants a Venti and you order here all the time you know what it's called.
Re: Looking for movie name.
Role Models
