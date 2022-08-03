The Boys in the Boat (D: Clooney)
EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney’s long-awaited adaptation of The Boys in the Boat looks to be gearing up production as sources tell Deadline, Clooney has rounded out his cast with Joel Edgerton, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban and Hadley Robinson joining Callum Turner, who was previously announced. MGM, Spyglass and Smokehouse are partnering on the production with Clooney directing and Mark L. Smith writing the script with Chris Weitz writing a previous draft.
Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic will tell the triumphant underdog story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team, who stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Clooney and his Smoke House Pictures partner Grant Heslov are producing the project with Spyglass executive producing. Clooney has been eyeing this adaptation for some time and came close to directing last year, but when he had the opportunity to direct Tender Bar, he decided to shoot that first and positioned this as his follow-up project. Once Tender Bar was behind him, he set his sights on this and now has his cast in place with production set to start this month.
EXCLUSIVE: James Wolk is joining the cast of MGM’s adaptation of The Boys in the Boat. He joins an ensemble that includes Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Courtney Henggeler, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban and Hadley Robinson.
