New Alien movie (D: Alvarez, P: Scott)
Your screams in space will be heard if Fede Alvarez has anything to say about it.
The filmmaker behind Dont Breathe, and 2013s remake of Evil Dead has been tapped to write and direct an original standalone Alien feature for 20th Century Studios.
Ridley Scott, who directed the original sci-fi horror movie released in 1979 and returned for two 21st century installments, will produce via his Scott Free banner. The project is intended to be made for Hulu as part of 20th Centurys ambitions to make more than 10 movies a year for the Disney-owned streaming service.
Alvarezs take is being kept deep inside the studios chest, but sources describe it as unconnected to the previous movies.
According to sources, Alvarez is a rabid fan of the franchise and casually pitched a take to Scott many years ago. The idea remained implanted in Scotts brain until late last year when he called Alvarez out of the blue and asked him if the younger filmmaker was still up for it. Alvarez didnt have to be asked twice.
20th Century picked up the project purely off the strength of Fedes pitch, said division president Steve Asbell. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you havent seen before.
New Alien Movie
New Alien Movie in the Works With Dont Breathe Filmmaker Fede Alvarez (Exclusive)Ridley Scott, who directed the very first 'Alien' movie in 1979, will produce.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...4c9ce9541f3e30
