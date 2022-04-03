DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

New Alien movie (D: Alvarez, P: Scott)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

New Alien movie (D: Alvarez, P: Scott)

   
Old 03-04-22, 05:39 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,701
Likes: 0
Received 2,293 Likes on 1,572 Posts
New Alien movie (D: Alvarez, P: Scott)
Your screams in space will be heard if Fede Alvarez has anything to say about it.

The filmmaker behind Dont Breathe, and 2013s remake of Evil Dead has been tapped to write and direct an original standalone Alien feature for 20th Century Studios.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original sci-fi horror movie released in 1979 and returned for two 21st century installments, will produce via his Scott Free banner. The project is intended to be made for Hulu as part of 20th Centurys ambitions to make more than 10 movies a year for the Disney-owned streaming service.


Alvarezs take is being kept deep inside the studios chest, but sources describe it as unconnected to the previous movies.

According to sources, Alvarez is a rabid fan of the franchise and casually pitched a take to Scott many years ago. The idea remained implanted in Scotts brain until late last year when he called Alvarez out of the blue and asked him if the younger filmmaker was still up for it. Alvarez didnt have to be asked twice.

20th Century picked up the project purely off the strength of Fedes pitch, said division president Steve Asbell. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you havent seen before.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...os-1235037155/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-04-22, 05:40 PM
  #2  
Member
 
Join Date: Jul 2021
Posts: 144
Received 55 Likes on 37 Posts
New Alien Movie

New Alien Movie in the Works With Dont Breathe Filmmaker Fede Alvarez (Exclusive)

Ridley Scott, who directed the very first 'Alien' movie in 1979, will produce.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...4c9ce9541f3e30
mwynn is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-04-22, 06:03 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 3,448
Received 39 Likes on 33 Posts
Re: New Alien movie (D: Alvarez, P: Scott)
If his recent Texas Chainsaw movie is any indication, I will pass on this. Cool that it will exist though.
Throwing Copper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-04-22, 06:34 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,656
Received 582 Likes on 454 Posts
Re: New Alien movie (D: Alvarez, P: Scott)
Originally Posted by Throwing Copper View Post
If his recent Texas Chainsaw movie is any indication, I will pass on this. Cool that it will exist though.

He didn't direct TCM.

This could go either way, though.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Unpopular Movie Opinion Thread, Part III

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.