New Alien movie (D: Alvarez, P: Scott)

Your screams in space will be heard if Fede Alvarez has anything to say about it.



The filmmaker behind Dont Breathe, and 2013s remake of Evil Dead has been tapped to write and direct an original standalone Alien feature for 20th Century Studios.



Ridley Scott, who directed the original sci-fi horror movie released in 1979 and returned for two 21st century installments, will produce via his Scott Free banner. The project is intended to be made for Hulu as part of 20th Centurys ambitions to make more than 10 movies a year for the Disney-owned streaming service.





Alvarezs take is being kept deep inside the studios chest, but sources describe it as unconnected to the previous movies.



According to sources, Alvarez is a rabid fan of the franchise and casually pitched a take to Scott many years ago. The idea remained implanted in Scotts brain until late last year when he called Alvarez out of the blue and asked him if the younger filmmaker was still up for it. Alvarez didnt have to be asked twice.



20th Century picked up the project purely off the strength of Fedes pitch, said division president Steve Asbell. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you havent seen before.

