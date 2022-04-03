I Am Legend 2 - S: Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan
I Am Legend 2 - S: Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. is really upping the stakes to its I Am Legend franchise to a stratospheric level and bringing back for the next chapter, not just original star Will Smith, but hell be joined by Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan in what will rep the duos first big movie together as stars and producers. Talk about two big stars getting together, between Smith and Jordan combined, their movies have grossed a massive $12.3 billion at the box office.
Plot details, of course, are being kept under wraps.
Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson 1954 novel, is also returning to pen the follow-up and producer as well.
All these deals are closed, I understand, and a director is not attached as of yet as the project is still being developed. Francis Lawrence directed the original 2007 movie.
Well, that'll be interesting. I assume Alice Braga would return?
Fuck it. Bring back the dog too!
The first film was garbage.
