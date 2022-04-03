DVD Talk Forum

I Am Legend 2 - S: Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan

Movie Talk

I Am Legend 2 - S: Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan

   
03-04-22, 05:27 PM
dex14
I Am Legend 2 - S: Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. is really upping the stakes to its I Am Legend franchise to a stratospheric level and bringing back for the next chapter, not just original star Will Smith, but hell be joined by Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan in what will rep the duos first big movie together as stars and producers. Talk about two big stars getting together, between Smith and Jordan combined, their movies have grossed a massive $12.3 billion at the box office.

Plot details, of course, are being kept under wraps.

Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson 1954 novel, is also returning to pen the follow-up and producer as well.

All these deals are closed, I understand, and a director is not attached as of yet as the project is still being developed. Francis Lawrence directed the original 2007 movie.
https://deadline.com/2022/03/i-am-le...ie-1234971302/
03-04-22, 05:34 PM
devilshalo
Well, that'll be interesting. I assume Alice Braga would return?
03-04-22, 05:35 PM
GoldenJCJ
Fuck it. Bring back the dog too!
03-04-22, 05:35 PM
rexinnih
Enjoyed the first one but wondering what they'll cover in this one.
03-04-22, 05:37 PM
TomOpus
There's an I am Legend franchise?
03-04-22, 06:20 PM
Artman
Still disappointed the Ridley Scott / Arnold version didn't happen.
03-04-22, 06:33 PM
Why So Blu?
The first film was garbage.
