Third Hercule Poirot / Branagh film

Will there be more Agatha Christie adaptations?



We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories. I love these films, I love Ken [Branagh, who plays detective Hercule Poirot and directed Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile]. We have a third script written, by Michael Green, that is a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone. Its post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think youll see the mustache again.



Would the mustache direct as well?



Yes. Ken is Poirot, but Ken is also the series