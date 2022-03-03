DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Third Hercule Poirot / Branagh film

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Third Hercule Poirot / Branagh film

   
Old 03-03-22, 10:48 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,692
Likes: 0
Received 2,293 Likes on 1,572 Posts
Third Hercule Poirot / Branagh film
Will there be more Agatha Christie adaptations?

We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories. I love these films, I love Ken [Branagh, who plays detective Hercule Poirot and directed Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile]. We have a third script written, by Michael Green, that is a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone. Its post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think youll see the mustache again.

Would the mustache direct as well?

Yes. Ken is Poirot, but Ken is also the series
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...re-1235103538/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-22, 10:59 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,651
Received 581 Likes on 453 Posts
Re: Third Hercule Poirot / Branagh film
Hell yeah, I'm down!
Why So Blu? is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Planet of the Apes - new movie in development (D: Wes Ball)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.