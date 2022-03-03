Surge ticket pricing the new thing? For it, against

I saw on my local news an AMC in NYC will test surge pricing for The Batman. Of course, to alleviate the devastation of Covid.

So The Batman will be $19 and change, while all other movies at same times will be normal $17.99 or something. It makes sense to do so, but will it be a deterrent? I doubt it, but makes you think if this will be new thing, but isnt it also a little nefarious, like with what gas stations have done? I dunno man, almost $20 for 1 ticket, imagine a family wanting to see a certain huge movie with surge pricing. Its getting ridiculous.



So, do you agree, dissent/oppose such practices or it is what it is?

