Surge ticket pricingthe new thing? For it, against

Surge ticket pricingthe new thing? For it, against

   
Old 03-03-22, 10:20 PM
Surge ticket pricingthe new thing? For it, against
I saw on my local news an AMC in NYC will test surge pricing for The Batman. Of course, to alleviate the devastation of Covid.
So The Batman will be $19 and change, while all other movies at same times will be normal $17.99 or something. It makes sense to do so, but will it be a deterrent? I doubt it, but makes you think if this will be new thing, but isnt it also a little nefarious, like with what gas stations have done? I dunno man, almost $20 for 1 ticket, imagine a family wanting to see a certain huge movie with surge pricing. Its getting ridiculous.

So, do you agree, dissent/oppose such practices or it is what it is?
Old 03-03-22, 10:22 PM
Re: Surge ticket pricingthe new thing?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
I saw on my local news an AMC in NYC will test surge pricing for The Batman.
I thought it was AMC nation-wide showing The Batman.
Old 03-03-22, 10:23 PM
Re: Surge ticket pricingthe new thing?
Been talking about for days over in the Movie Theater thread:


https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...heaters-4.html
Old 03-03-22, 10:25 PM
Re: Surge ticket pricingthe new thing?
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
I thought it was AMC nation-wide showing The Batman.
could be. I thought it was just being tested in area, maybe the one movie.
Old 03-03-22, 10:26 PM
Re: Surge ticket pricingthe new thing? For it, against
Simple solution. If you're even remotely an avid movie-goer, get AMC A-List. $23 bucks per month for 12 movies per month. You see 3 to 4 movies in a month, you're already ahead. You won't be affected by this "surge" pricing talk.

I just saw The Batman tonight on a Dolby screen. Already part of my subscription and I can see 11 more, with no extra charges.

Old 03-03-22, 10:27 PM
Re: Surge ticket pricingthe new thing? For it, against
It seems strange to me. I suppose the idea is "This is a huge movie everyone wants to see, but those who extra hard want to see it will be willing to spend the extra buck." So, they're getting the people who were guarenteed to come at the regular price, and potentially drive off others who would also have gone had the price stayed the same. Not sure what is gained by doing this, especially if the price drops back to normal after the first week or two.
Old 03-03-22, 10:50 PM
Re: Surge ticket pricingthe new thing? For it, against
Aren't they already 'surge' pricing, with matinees being generally discounted?
Old 03-03-22, 10:53 PM
Re: Surge ticket pricingthe new thing? For it, against
Originally Posted by devilshalo View Post
Aren't they already 'surge' pricing, with matinees being generally discounted?
AMC is 30% off ticket prices before 5pm and Regal has $5 Tuesdays.
