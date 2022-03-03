All the Old Knives (2022, D: Metz) S: Pine, Newton, Fishburne, Pryce
All the Old Knives (2022, D: Metz) S: Pine, Newton, Fishburne, Pryce
A modern-day espionage thriller that follows Henry (Chris Pine) as he investigates Celia (Thandiwe Newton), a past flame from their days as CIA intelligence officers in Vienna, who is now under suspicion of having been a double agent. Using flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, All the Old Knives peels back the layers of their past romance and exposes the truth behind a devastating terrorist attack they were unable to stop.
Re: All the Old Knives (2022, D: Metz) S: Pine, Newton, Fishburne, Pryce
Sometimes movies that use flashbacks to piece together a story can be a little tedious for me but I like the cast so Ill definitely check this out.
Re: All the Old Knives (2022, D: Metz) S: Pine, Newton, Fishburne, Pryce
Looks pretty good.
