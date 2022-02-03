DVD Talk Forum

Legendary movie executive and producer Alan Ladd Jr. dead at 84

Legendary movie executive and producer Alan Ladd Jr. dead at 84

   
Legendary movie executive and producer Alan Ladd Jr. dead at 84


If you’re a film buff, this is the man responsible for green lighting Star Wars, Alien and countless other hits. His production company produced Blade Runner.

He also won an Oscar for producing Braveheart. I’ve seen him interviewed on many documentaries. He’s a legend in the movie business. RIP.
Re: Legendary movie executive and producer Alan Ladd Jr. dead at 84
Rip
