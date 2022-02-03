Legendary movie executive and producer Alan Ladd Jr. dead at 84
Legendary movie executive and producer Alan Ladd Jr. dead at 84
If you’re a film buff, this is the man responsible for green lighting Star Wars, Alien and countless other hits. His production company produced Blade Runner.
He also won an Oscar for producing Braveheart. I’ve seen him interviewed on many documentaries. He’s a legend in the movie business. RIP.
