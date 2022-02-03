Master (2022, D: Diallo) S: Regina Hall

Quote:

Three women strive to find their place at an elite Northeastern university as old as the country. When anonymous racist attacks target a Black freshman  who insists she is being haunted by ghosts of the schools past  each woman must determine where the real menace lies. Streaming on Prime Video and in select theaters on March 18.



In writer-director Mariama Diallos debut feature, Master, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to Master of a residence hall, the first time at storied Ancaster College that a Black woman has held the post. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman. Jasmines time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when shes assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancasters once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancasters inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.