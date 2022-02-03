DVD Talk Forum

Master (2022, D: Diallo) S: Regina Hall

Master (2022, D: Diallo) S: Regina Hall

   
Master (2022, D: Diallo) S: Regina Hall


Three women strive to find their place at an elite Northeastern university as old as the country. When anonymous racist attacks target a Black freshman  who insists she is being haunted by ghosts of the schools past  each woman must determine where the real menace lies. Streaming on Prime Video and in select theaters on March 18.

In writer-director Mariama Diallos debut feature, Master, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to Master of a residence hall, the first time at storied Ancaster College that a Black woman has held the post. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman. Jasmines time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when shes assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancasters once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancasters inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.
Reviews from Sundance were generally positive: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/master_2022
