Master (2022, D: Diallo) S: Regina Hall
Master (2022, D: Diallo) S: Regina Hall
Three women strive to find their place at an elite Northeastern university as old as the country. When anonymous racist attacks target a Black freshman who insists she is being haunted by ghosts of the schools past each woman must determine where the real menace lies. Streaming on Prime Video and in select theaters on March 18.
In writer-director Mariama Diallos debut feature, Master, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to Master of a residence hall, the first time at storied Ancaster College that a Black woman has held the post. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman. Jasmines time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when shes assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancasters once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancasters inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.
