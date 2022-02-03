DVD Talk Forum

You finished the movie, now what?

After you finish watching a movie you've never seen before, what do you do afterwards in regards to the film?

For example, I like to look up the "Trivia" section on IMDB. For films with great original soundtrack scores, I'll seek out the tracks on YouTube.

I use to enjoy watching the behind-the-scenes materials, but avoid doing that now. I realized the movie magic gets lost after watching all that.

So what do you do?

This thread idea came to me after watching "Free Guy", which includes a lot of easter eggs.

That's why I go to forums (and trivia) because there are some movies that gives me an empty feeling if I don't talk about it with anyone.
I usually come here and search for a thread if it was a newer film. I usually don’t post about it to prevent an old thread bump, but it’s nice to read other people’s options.
I will search online for info/reviews on the film at places such as IMDB, Wiki, Letterboxd, Moviechat, etc. I also have a large library of film books so if I have any that talk about the film, I will read those.
If theres an actor I like or recognize but cant place, Ill look them up on IMDB to see what other movies theyve been in.

If its a movie that has a thread here, Ill typically read through it and bump it with my 2 cents.

Depending on how mediocre-to-bad the movie is, Ill likely forget I even watched it within a week.
