You finished the movie, now what?

After you finish watching a movie you've never seen before, what do you do afterwards in regards to the film?



For example, I like to look up the "Trivia" section on IMDB. For films with great original soundtrack scores, I'll seek out the tracks on YouTube.



I use to enjoy watching the behind-the-scenes materials, but avoid doing that now. I realized the movie magic gets lost after watching all that.



So what do you do?



This thread idea came to me after watching "Free Guy", which includes a lot of easter eggs.



