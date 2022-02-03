You finished the movie, now what?
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,316
Received 139 Likes on 110 Posts
You finished the movie, now what?
After you finish watching a movie you've never seen before, what do you do afterwards in regards to the film?
For example, I like to look up the "Trivia" section on IMDB. For films with great original soundtrack scores, I'll seek out the tracks on YouTube.
I use to enjoy watching the behind-the-scenes materials, but avoid doing that now. I realized the movie magic gets lost after watching all that.
So what do you do?
This thread idea came to me after watching "Free Guy", which includes a lot of easter eggs.
For example, I like to look up the "Trivia" section on IMDB. For films with great original soundtrack scores, I'll seek out the tracks on YouTube.
I use to enjoy watching the behind-the-scenes materials, but avoid doing that now. I realized the movie magic gets lost after watching all that.
So what do you do?
This thread idea came to me after watching "Free Guy", which includes a lot of easter eggs.
#3
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,190
Received 369 Likes on 254 Posts
Re: You finished the movie, now what?
I usually come here and search for a thread if it was a newer film. I usually don’t post about it to prevent an old thread bump, but it’s nice to read other people’s options.
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: You finished the movie, now what?
I will search online for info/reviews on the film at places such as IMDB, Wiki, Letterboxd, Moviechat, etc. I also have a large library of film books so if I have any that talk about the film, I will read those.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,864
Received 1,263 Likes on 846 Posts
Re: You finished the movie, now what?
If theres an actor I like or recognize but cant place, Ill look them up on IMDB to see what other movies theyve been in.
If its a movie that has a thread here, Ill typically read through it and bump it with my 2 cents.
Depending on how mediocre-to-bad the movie is, Ill likely forget I even watched it within a week.
If its a movie that has a thread here, Ill typically read through it and bump it with my 2 cents.
Depending on how mediocre-to-bad the movie is, Ill likely forget I even watched it within a week.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off