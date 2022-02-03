The Bubble (2022, D: Apatow) S: Pascal, Gillan, Duchovny, Key, Armisen, Mann, Bakalova -- Netflix

Quote:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout Maria Bakalova, Guardian of the Galaxys Karen Gillan and The Mandalorian headliner Pedro Pascal are among the bold-faced names that are starring in Judd Apatows latest comedy, The Bubble.



Also in Bubble are Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann and Peter Serafinowicz.



The feature project, which gets underway next week, is a meta-comedy will be about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a studio franchise film.



Sources tell THR the project takes inspiration from the real-life making of Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth installment in the Jurassic franchise, which saw its cast stuck in the United Kingdom for months during the pandemic lockdown, with production stopping and restarting several times due to positive COVID-19 tests.



While many of the details are being kept in the hotel safe, it is known that Gillan and Pascal will play the made-up franchises stars while Mann and Duchovny will play a once-married acting duo now forced to quarantine under one roof.



Netflix insiders, however, say the movie has no connection to Dominion.



Apatow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Pam Brady (Hamlet 2). The filmmaker is producing via his Apatow Productions banner, with longtime collaborator Barry Mendel, who most recently worked with Apatow on The King of Staten Island, set to executive produce. The project marks Apatows first undertaking away from his longtime home of Universal in over 15 years.



