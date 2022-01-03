Umma (Mother) -- (2022, D: Shim) -- S: Sandra Oh -- Produced by Sam Raimi

Quote:

Umma, which is the Korean word for mother, follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.



Written and Directed by: Iris K. Shim



Produced by: Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi



Executive Producers: Peter Luo Cheng Yang Yedong Mu Tao Zhou André Øverdal Matt Black Marcei A. Brown Jeanette Volturno Sandra Oh



Cast: Sandra Oh Fivel Stewart MeeWha Alana Lee Tom Yi with Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney



