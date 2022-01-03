DVD Talk Forum

Umma (Mother) -- (2022, D: Shim) -- S: Sandra Oh -- Produced by Sam Raimi

Umma (Mother) -- (2022, D: Shim) -- S: Sandra Oh -- Produced by Sam Raimi

   
Umma (Mother) -- (2022, D: Shim) -- S: Sandra Oh -- Produced by Sam Raimi

Umma, which is the Korean word for mother, follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

Written and Directed by: Iris K. Shim

Produced by: Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi

Executive Producers: Peter Luo Cheng Yang Yedong Mu Tao Zhou André Øverdal Matt Black Marcei A. Brown Jeanette Volturno Sandra Oh

Cast: Sandra Oh Fivel Stewart MeeWha Alana Lee Tom Yi with Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney



Just saw the trailer. Looks pretty cool. I had to put Sam Raimi's name in the thread title so you all would know it's a horror movie and not some Korean family drama or period piece.

Member
 
Re: Umma (Mother) -- (2022, D: Shim) -- S: Sandra Oh -- Produced by Sam Raimi
lol, last movie I saw with the word "mother" in it wasn't exactly family friendly either. Yeah, this movie could go either way, so it's hard to judge by the trailer.
