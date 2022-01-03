Umma (Mother) -- (2022, D: Shim) -- S: Sandra Oh -- Produced by Sam Raimi

Umma, which is the Korean word for mother, follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.
Written and Directed by: Iris K. Shim
Produced by: Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi
Executive Producers: Peter Luo Cheng Yang Yedong Mu Tao Zhou André Øverdal Matt Black Marcei A. Brown Jeanette Volturno Sandra Oh
Cast: Sandra Oh Fivel Stewart MeeWha Alana Lee Tom Yi with Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney




Just saw the trailer. Looks pretty cool. I had to put Sam Raimi's name in the thread title so you all would know it's a horror movie and not some Korean family drama or period piece.

lol, last movie I saw with the word "mother" in it wasn't exactly family friendly either. Yeah, this movie could go either way, so it's hard to judge by the trailer.
