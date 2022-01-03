Infinite Storm (2022, D: Szumowska/Englert) S: Naomi Watts, Billy Howle
Only in theaters March 25th.
As an experienced climber (Naomi Watts) ascends Mt. Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. But on her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. Based on a true story.
